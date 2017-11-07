Mariah Carey has undergone surgery to lose weight, according to a new shocking report.

The 47-year-old has undergone gastric sleeve surgery after being body-shamed, according to Page Six.

The publication has alleged that the Hero hitmaker has undergone the surgery to help the pop superstar lose weight after she "became self-conscious about her curves".

The surgery reduces the amount of food allowed into the stomach, making the patient feel fuller faster so that they consume less, the Daily Mail reports.

Advertisement

According to Page Six, the All I Want For Christmas Is You songstress was first motivated to lose weight after noticing her extra pounds "made it harder to dance".

Then she started "getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers".

According to the publication's source: "Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better."

The Fantasy singer once dated longtime friend and former collaborator Brett Ratner, 48, director of the Rush Hour film series.

Carey struck up a romance with the movie director following her split from husband Nick Cannon,and before Ratner set her up with his friend and former business partner, Australian billionaire James Packer.

Carey and Ratner had previously collaborated on eight music videos, with Ratner acting as director, including Thank God I Found You and We Belong Together.

Six women have recently come forward to accuse the director/producer of sexual harassment, according to the Los Angeles Times.