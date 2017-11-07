Ryan Reynolds has hilariously trolled his wife, Blake Lively.

The couple, who married in 2012, regularly poke fun at each other on social media by cropping one another out of photos.

But Reynolds took things to another level on Instagram yesterday by posting a very unflattering photo of his wife on the set of her new film.

He captioned the photo, "#nofilter".

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

The photo is from the set of The Rhythm Section which is currently being filmed in Dublin. Lively and Jude Law co-star in the movie which is about a woman who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

Reynolds not only mocks his wife on social media but also likes to joke about his two daughters, James and Ines.

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017

Being a Dad isn't just about eating a huge bag of gummy-bears as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word hero. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 18, 2017

Back in October, Lively was asked how she feels about her hubby's jokes on social media and admitted she doesn't really keep up to date with them.

"Luckily I lost my password to Twitter like a year and a half ago, so I haven't been able to keep up," she said on the Today show last month.

"So everybody's always asking me about it, and I say 'Oh my god, he said what?!' He's so funny, so, anyway, [he needs] a lot of therapy."