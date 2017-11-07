Taylor Swift is about to hold an exclusive party to celebrate the launch of her highly anticipated album Reputation - and two Kiwis are officially heading along.

The invitation-only party will have food, drinks and 13 (Swift's lucky number) unique activities for fans who are traveling from all over the world.

Entries opened last week and Instagram was flooded with fans celebrating their friendships and sharing why their bestie deserves to win.

But now we can officially announce the winner.

Congratulations: Amy Martin!

Amy designed her own newspaper front page heralding how great her bestie Isabelle Russell is, writing: "I'm so happy to nominate my friend of twenty years...the two of us have been fans for the decade that's just passed, to the start of this new age and have written this article to explain our love story."

Amy and Isabelle have won flights to New York, accommodation and tickets to Taylor's exclusive party.

Taylor Swift's Reputation releases this Friday.