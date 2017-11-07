Hilary Barry has two words for anyone who caught her early morning wardrobe malfunction this morning: "You're welcome".

The veteran broadcaster was interviewing Don Brash about changes to the Reserve Bank on TVNZ's Breakfast when she says she had a wardrobe malfunction.

The incident re-ocurred throughout the interview whenever the camera panned back to fit both Brash and Barry into the shot.

The presenter swiftly took to Twitter to "congratulate" anyone who "copped an eyeful of my boob".

Congratulations to anyone who got up early and copped an eyeful of my boob. You're welcome x @Breakfaston1 — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) November 7, 2017

One viewer called the moment "genius".

@Hilary_Barry you are a genius! Popping a button, making Don Brash a bit flustered, and causing him to forget to be racist ❤ — Brad Kul (@Brad_Kul) November 7, 2017

Breakfast presenters haven't been having much luck in the last 24 hours with Brodie Kane sparking a late night emergency over her Melbourne Cup dress.

Barry joined Breakfast in September last year, her first TV role since her high profile exit from Three.

She co-hosts the show alongside Jack Tame.