Paramore have a stadium show to New Zealand's packed summer tour line-up.

The pop-rock act, led by front woman Hayley Williams, will perform at Spark Arena on February 13 with "special guests" yet to be confirmed.

They'll be playing in support of their latest album After Laughter, which includes the singles Told You So and Hard Times.

It adds to a huge summer of music that includes tours by Ed Sheeran, Sia, Foo Fighters, Mariah Carey, Roger Waters, Macklemore, Robbie Williams, Fall Out Boy and Bruno Mars.

Paramore last performed here in 2014. Tickets for their new show will go on sale on November 15, with pre-sales beginning on November 12.