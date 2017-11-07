The best NZ social media reckons

1. Can we take some more refugees and give up Ben, Vicky, Bel and Hadyn? (Stewart Sowman-Lund)

2. Someone I was talking to said a changing situation was a "moving beast" instead of a "moving feast". It wasn't correct but was better. (Ali Ikram)

3. I can't put my airbud wireless headphones in without thinking of the bit in Blackadder Goes Forth where he tries to get sent home from the trenches by sticking two pencils up his nose. (Deborah Hill Cone)

4. Old journo mate reckons there's three stories you can guarantee in NZ. "Unseasonable" spring storm kills lambs is one. (Jeremy Rees)

5. Kim Hill does this magic trick where her questions morph into hand grenades as soon as they leave her mouth. (Anna Bracewell-Worrall)

Choose your words carefully

A reader writes: "My workmate used to take a little old lady he knew out and about in her wheelchair from time to time. One day he didn't make it to an appointment and when I inquired about it he told me he had to visit someone in hospital ... 'Oh,' I said, 'it wasn't that little old lady you used to push around was it?' the horrified look on our workmates' faces made it clear I should probably choose my words better."

"They looked a bit deflated, so I didn't buy them," Mat Barnes. (Spotted in Kaitaia.) "They looked a bit deflated, so I didn't buy them," Mat Barnes. (Spotted in Kaitaia.)

Lipstick lawsuit

Advertisement

Two years ago a woman walked into a Sephora cosmetics store in Los Angeles to try on lipstick and, she says, walked out with herpes. This according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 26, in which the woman claims Sephora "failed to clearly warn customers about the risk of getting oral herpes from trying on lipstick". According to the complaint, the woman had never had a cold sore until she tried out the sample lipstick at the store. Now she is suing for emotional distress, the result of having an "incurable lifelong affliction", NBC News reports.

Shower now a bath. Shower now a bath.

Shower now a bath

"This is the shower on the beach at Gould Reserve [Takapuna Beach] a couple days ago," writes Roger. "The water doesn't drain away. It's been like this for three weeks. I phoned the council 10 days ago: nothing. I checked today. Still the same."