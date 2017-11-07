Harvey Weinstein hired investigators to spy on his accusers and reporters looking into his history of sexual misconduct, according to a shocking new report in the New Yorker.

In recent weeks, dozens of women - including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie - have come forward and accused the disgraced movie mogul of either sexual harassment or assault.

In a new bombshell report by The New Yorker, it's claimed Weinstein hired Black Cube, a company run by former Mossad agents, to keep tabs on his accusers before the information went public.

In particular, journalist Ronan Farrow alleges the agents were tasked with collecting information on actress Rose McGowan - who has accused Weinstein of rape - and with finding out details about her forthcoming book.

It's claimed McGowan was approached in May 2017 by a woman posing as an employee from a London-based wealth-management firm, who it's believed was actually working for Black Cube and attempting to extract information about her Weinstein accusations.

The investigator pretended to be a women's-rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan.

According to Farrow, who wrote one of the original Weinstein exposés last month, that same woman contacted him after finding out through McGowan that he was working on the story.

He claims she emailed him asking for a meeting, and suggested he join a campaign she was running to end professional discrimination against women.

The story goes on to allege that Weinstein also hired Kroll - a corporate security firm - in an effort to block the explosive New Yorker and New York Times stories published in October, which detailed decades of Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse.

In a statement to the New Yorker, Weinstein spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister accused the publication of dealing in "inaccuracies and wild conspiracy theories."