Pop icon Sia just handled a potentially embarrassing nude photo leak in the best possible way.

Informed today that a paparazzo was shopping naked photos of her to the highest bidder, the Australian singer decided to take matters into her own hands.

Why pay a middle man when you can go straight to the source?

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" she announced on Twitter, managing in one tweet to both diffuse any possible 'scandal' before it began and also cannily promote her upcoming Christmas album.

Sia's response on Twitter.

Ironically, we can't show you the photo Sia tweeted here, as it's the property of the photographer (yes, a photo of Sia naked is not actually Sia's own property, and may in fact see her slugged with a hefty bill - crazy, huh?). But it shows the singer from behind, stnading on a balcony naked, and is apparently taken by a photographer from quite some distance away and without her knowledge.

The photographer also promises an "additional 14 images" to whoever purchases the nude photos.

While the publicity-shy singer usually avoids revealing her face in public, it seems she had few qualms about showing off her butt today. And the overwhelming response to her tweet from fans: THAT'S how you respond to the paparazzi's attempts to profit from a creepy privacy invasion.

QUEEN! This is how you handle someone trying to leak or blackmail. Sia, you are iconic. — Patrick Ryan (@thepatrickryan_) November 7, 2017