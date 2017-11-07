Omar has joined the line-up for Splore, a three-day music festival being held south of Auckland.

The soul singer will make his New Zealand debut at the Tapapakanga Park event from February 23-25.

Other acts included on today's announcement include Barry Ashworth, John Morales and The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band.



Kiwi acts on the bill include Racing, Kody Neilson, Kuki Koori, New Telepathics, Raiza Biza, Hopetoun Brown, The Nukes, AceTones and Centuries.

Splore's music director John Minty says the idea of the festival is to discover acts you may not have heard before.

"Festival goers get exposed to sounds they may not normally seek out and this adds to the extraordinary aural experience at Tapapakanga's beachside setting."

Acts previously announced include headliner Dizzee Rascal, Chronixx, Too Many Zooz, Black Milk, Ria Hall and The Nudge.

For more information and the full line-up, visit Splore.net.