Brad Pitt looks like he may have a case of the Benjamin Buttons.

The actor, who shocked fans with his gaunt appearance in the months following his split from Angelina Jolie, appears to have finally bounced back.

Actor Brad Pitt attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Photo / Getty Actor Brad Pitt attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Photo / Getty

Pitt, 53, stepped out for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, looking incredibly youthful in a stylish Gucci suit and multicoloured tie.

The star's healthy appearance could be the result of his new lifestyle - he admitted to GQ earlier this year that he'd given up drinking after struggling with alcohol issues for most of his adult life.

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something," he told the magazine in May.

Gala Co-Chair Eva Chow, wearing Gucci, Muna El Fituri and Brad Pitt. Photo / Getty Gala Co-Chair Eva Chow, wearing Gucci, Muna El Fituri and Brad Pitt. Photo / Getty

"I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know - things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem.

"And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt last September after 12 years together.

The former couple are co-parents to six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.