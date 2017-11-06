The Greys have it all - money, love, a new marriage.

And they still like to get a little crazy in their S&M room, meaning this is anything but your average union.

But the boat is rocked when Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, becomes jealous over the affections an architect, played by the blonde beauty Arielle Kebbel, lavishes on her new husband Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan in the Fifty Shades Freed trailer that was shared on Monday according to DailyMail.

Also seen in the clip is a creepy young man who seems to threaten Steele.

Slow piano music begins setting a sombre tone getting the trailer off to a slow by moody start.

The film opens in the US on February 9, 2018, which is Valentine's Day weekend.