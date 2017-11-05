Nick Jonas is "casually dating" Georgia Fowler.

The 25-year-old singer is romancing the 25-year-old model, Us Weekly has confirmed, and this news comes shortly after the dark-haired hunk put on a public display of affection with his girlfriend at his older brother Joe Jonas and fiancé Sophie Turner's engagement party at the weekend.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker was reportedly cosying up with his partner in the corner of Mamo restaurant in New York at the bash.

The brunette beauty also shared a string of images and videos of the celebrations on her Instagram Story, which remains on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

And though it has been reported the pair arrived separately, a source has revealed the couple left the celebrations together in the same SUV. But the pair has yet to confirm their relationship status.

Meanwhile Nick - who has previously dated Olivia Culpo - believes the key to a successful romance is "honesty", and he wants the people he dates to be "upfront" even when it comes to a matter the other person may not want to hear.

Speaking previously about the traits he looks for in a lover, the 'Camp Rock' actor said:

"You gotta be honest, trustworthy, and a dog person - not a cat person. I'm kidding, they can have a cat. It's fine, I just prefer dogs ... My best piece of dating advice is to be upfront, be honest. Even at times if you think it's not always exactly what the person wants to hear, always the truth is better than being dishonest or not being upfront."

And Nick already has plans to be a father in the future, although he is not ready for parenthood "right now".

He said: "I think it's not right now for me. But at some point in the future, I'd love to be a father."

-Bang! Showbiz