Married at First Sight's Haydn has spoken out about his decision to leave the show after Sunday's explosive episode.

The episode saw producers forced to intervene when a fight broke out between Haydn, Ben, Vicky and Andrew during a dinner party designed for drama.

Speaking on the AM Show on Monday morning, Haydn admits he was "anxious" about the dinner but went ahead as his reality wife Bel said "I've got your back".

But it all went downhill quickly.

The four remaining couples faced off at a fiery dinner party on the latest episode of Married At First Sight. Video/Three

"Obviously it all kicked off," Haydn says, adding: "There's only so much one man can take."

"I'd spent four weeks being prodded and got into all this drama I didn't want to and so I was like 'I'm going to have my say.'"

When the AM Show crew prodded him to see if the drama was real or "for the cameras", Haydn said: "It was 100 percent legit, I'm not that good of an actor...Five more minutes and he would have been suplexed across the room."

That fight led to yet another fight between Haydn and Bel - formerly of The Bachelor NZ - and both of them left the show.

Haydn says all the drama simply left him "exhausted".

"We tried really hard, I tried really hard, it was just a communication thing," he explained. "By the end I was just emotionally drained. I was exhausted."

Haydn also took to Facebook on Monday morning admitting, " I wanted what Angel and Brett have".

"I came into this process looking for one thing- a sweetheart to settle down with and build a future with. I wanted what Angel and Brett have- insanely jealous of you guys (also so happy for you)," he wrote.

"Despite some of rubbish that went on I have zero regrets or bitterness. I can look myself in the mirror every day and know I put so much into this and entered with an open mind and an open heart.

"For now I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life. I am happy, healthy and have a roof over my head. I have a lot to be grateful for. Much love."