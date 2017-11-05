The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who is also known by monikers including Puff Daddy and P. Diddy - revealed on his 48th birthday on Saturday (04.11.17) that he now wants to be known as Brother Love.

He wrote on Twitter: "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat."

Rapper Sean P. Diddy Combs performs onstage. Photo / Getty

In an accompanying video, the rap mogul admitted the move was "risky" but he no longer feels like the person he used to be.

He said: "Hey y'all. I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this. I decided that - I know it's risky and I know it's corny to some people - but I decided to change my name again.

"I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. Some new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

The 'Can't Hold Me Down' rapper was known as Puff Daddy in 1997, but the following year, he used his real first names of Sean John.

In 1999, he opted for Puffy, and in later years he's also been known as P. Diddy and Diddy.

Sean Diddy Combs aka Puff Daddy attends the Met Gala. Photo / Getty

Meanwhile, the Bad Boy Records founder recently admitted he feels like the "luckiest man in the world" because of his children, Quincy, 26, Justin, 23, Christian, 19, twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 10, from past relationships.

Speaking after being named the richest celebrity by Forbes magazine, with an estimated worth of $820 million, he said: "That doesn't matter to me. I don't care about the Forbes list. I care about being a great dad.

"I got three girls, three boys, and they're really kind, great people. They got a lot of love in their heart. I'm the luckiest man in the world."