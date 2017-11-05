Move over Leo, there's a new player in Hollywood.

While DiCaprio was a career heartbreaker, Scarlett Johansson has taken the throne, leaving a 15-year-trail of famous broken hearts behind her.

So why does the actress love and leave? Speaking to the New York Post, one actor said Johansson "likes to be in control".

"Then, when she gets it, she gets bored."

The actresses' past failed relationships involve Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto, Sean Penn and Jude Law, among others.

While in the process of her second divorce, from Romain Dauriac, the actress was seen kissing Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost.

"Colin's a total good guy, not a ladies' man at all," an SNL insider source said.

But "Jost puts Johansson on a pedestal - it's all about her," the insider revealed. "He's just afraid he'll f**k it up."

Early this year Johannson told Playboy: "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person."

The actress has been linked to many men this year after rumours spread she was seen holding hands with entertainment lawyer Kevin Yorn, while also being linked to Avengers co-star Chris Evans.

In 2004 there were reports she had a fling with The Conjuring star Patrick Wilson, hook-ups with Jude Law and possible elevator sex with Benicio Del Toro at a Chateau Marmontparty following the Oscars. (Johansson later said, "I went home alone that night to my mom's house", but never outright denied the incident).

The actor revealed something that makes her tick when she told Cosmopolitan in 2016 that "long ago, I had someone in my life who was forever unavailable ... but, like, so attractively unavailable."

Sources speculate that the man in question was Law, who was engaged to Sienna Miller in 2004.

Johannson then dated Jared leto; the pair "were very playful with on another", a source who was in her social circle at the time said.

But she eventually grew tired of the man who was 13 years her senior, with one source revealing she was "always more mature, and things just fizzled with them".

Soon she moved on to her next romance with Black Dahlia co-star Josh Hartnett.

In 2007 it was rumoured Johannson and Justin Timberlake hooked up after she appeared in his video for What Comes Around ... Goes Around.

In the same year, Johannson found love with Josh Reynolds, keeping their engagement secret for months before announcing it in 2008.

In 2009 Johannson landed the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 that would help make her the highest-grossing actress in the world.

While Renyolds had his own superhero movie, one publicist said he grew jealous of his wife's career earnings.

In 2010 the pair rarely spent time together, with Johannson on Broadway eight times a week and Reynolds filming in New Orleans.

One source revealed Reynolds was "afraid she was having affairs", the New York Post reported.

The couple then divorced in late 2010 with Johannson saying she shouldn't be with another actor.

"If one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."

Soon she was dating Sean Penn. The couple ran off to Mexico and were seen kissing at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The actress was then with Manhattan ad executive Nate Naylor, but moved on within a year.

After moving away from dating Hollywood stars, she met the man who became her second husband, Romain Dauriace, the former editor of a Paris art magazine.

In 2014 the pair had their daughter, Rose Dorothy, before marrying later that year.

Tensions soon flared between the two, over the actresses career: "[Dauriac] was a stay-at-home dad on Mom's schedule - he had to fly to sets whenever Scarlett beckoned.

Eventually, he got tired of being a back-seat husband", one source claimed.

As for Jost, things look serious, with Johanson already meeting his family.

Who knows what the future will hold.