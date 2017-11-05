The mother of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show cancelled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side.

She was 68 years old.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan".

The Tonight Show had cancelled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son's first night hosting The Tonight Show in 2014.

Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mum in the show's hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

- AP

