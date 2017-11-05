Technical equipment to shoot Mission: Impossible 6 is being helicoptered in to southern Norway's most famous tourist attraction - which means the site is being temporarily closed off for visitors.

Cameras are to be rolling from Tuesday through Thursday at the Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), a plateau and spectacular viewpoint over Norway's mountainous landscape that sits more than 600 metres above the Lysefjord.

Tom Cruise, who broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during a London shoot, is expected to be on the Norway set.

The Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper said an airplane with filming gear has landed at a nearby airport and a helicopter was seen hoisting containers onto Pulpit Rock.

The film is scheduled to open in July 2018.

