The Harvey Weinstein scandal has triggered an avalanche of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood and around the world. The disgraced film producer, who is under investigation by British and American police after claims of sexually predatory behaviour from more than 60 women, was first accused in separate investigations by the New York Times and New Yorker magazine a month ago. Similar claims flooded in from other actresses, including several of rape. Weinstein lost his job, his wife and his reputation within days.

The spectacle emboldened other women in the film industry to speak out. Thirty-eight accused director James Toback of sexual harassment, prompting a police investigation. A few days later the number of alleged victims climbed past 300. Last week six women accused director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct. At least 20 prominent American men have been forced to defend or apologise for their past actions.

Sometimes the Weinstein avalanche has veered off in unexpected directions. House of Cards star Kevin Spacey tried to deflect claims he attempted to abuse a 14-year-old boy by coming out as gay. It didn't work. Spacey now faces a London police investigation after multiple claims of sexual harassment from fellow actors, including one of attempted rape of a 15-year-old boy. Meanwhile British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned last week and another Cabinet minister is under investigation over alleged sexual misconduct.

Sex scandals are part of the UK political landscape but this one has been stoked by Weinstein and the global #metoo Twitter campaign against sexual harassment that followed. The campaign drew millions of responses, although it has also raised doubts about reducing such a wide range of sensitive personal experiences to a hashtag.

The intriguing question now is whether the Weinstein saga signals the start of an historic change in attitudes to sexual misconduct, as several activists have argued. Traditionally women and men have been reluctant to report harassment and abuse for a variety of reasons including shame, fear of retaliation and a tendency to minimise what has happened to them. Most importantly they tend to stay silent because they do not think they will be believed. They expect that they will be the ones to face public humiliation and their abusers will continue to get away with their behaviour. Weinstein turned those expectations upside down. As one of Toback's accusers, Sari Kamin, said: "Another woman spoke and then [another] and there was action. There were consequences ... That was a powerful thing to tap into."

In theory the Weinstein effect could give women around the world the confidence to say no to unwanted sexual attention. It could also deter male sexual bullies if they know other men will speak out against them. But there is a long way to go yet. While it took courage for Hollywood actresses to speak out against Weinstein, it would take even more for a low-paid office or factory worker to call out the boss who casually gropes her or makes sexually suggestive comments every day. That will be the benchmark of how far this change has gone.