Comedian Larry David has come under fire for his Saturday Night Live monologue, which noted that "many" celebrities caught in sex scandals are Jewish, and then mused about pick up lines to use in a concentration camp.

David, who is Jewish, drew an immediate storm of online criticism for his comic routine, in which the groundbreaking co-creator of Seinfeld combined a volatile mix of taboo topics, the Daily Mail reported.

"Lotta sexual harassment stuff in the news of late," David began the bit.

"I couldn't help but notice a very disturbing pattern emerging, which is many of the predators, not all but many of them, are Jews," he went on, cringing and gripping his cheeks.

WTF is wrong with Larry David? Did he actually think mixing sexual harassment with concentration camp humor is funny? What a train wreck — David Kahen (@ZionistEntity) November 5, 2017

"And I have three words to say to that: 'Oy vey izmir'," he said, using the Yiddish term for "woe is me".

"I don't like it when Jews are in the headlines for notorious reasons," he said. "I want 'Einstein Discovers Theory of Relativity', 'Saulk Cures Polio' - what I don't want is: 'Weinstein Took It Out'," he said in reference to embattled film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

David continued into controversial ground, saying: "I've always been obsessed with women, and I've often wondered if I'd grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in a concentration camp?

"I think I would," he continued. "Hey Schlomo, look at that one!"

Larry David’s joke about hitting on girls at a concentration camp on SNL was WAY out of bounds. SMH — A.K.Fry (@AKABoaz) November 5, 2017

Larry David making a joke about hitting on women in concentration camps #SNL #awkward pic.twitter.com/tmcWADk4n5 — Melissa S. (@omgitsmeli) November 5, 2017

#SNL I can't believe they did jokes about a concentration camp I just can't believe what I just saw #LarryDavid it will never be okay to do — BuffaloBella (@BuffaloBella) November 5, 2017

"The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp," David said, adding a long pause filled with nervous laughter from the studio audience, as he mimed approaching a woman.

"How's it going, they treating you ok? You know, if we ever get out of here, I'd love to take you out for some latkes. Do you like latkes? What? What did I say? Is it me or the whole thing? It's because I'm bald, isn't it?"

Backlash over the routine was swift, with many condemning David for combining humour about sexual harassment and Nazi concentration camps, and for even joking about the subject at all.

"Larry David's joke about hitting on girls at a concentration camp on SNL was WAY out of bounds," opined @AKABoaz.

Others, though, thought it was typical of SNL comedy.

For the record, I'm Jewish and I thought Larry David's monologue was funny. Uncomfortable? Sure, but perhaps comedy isn't always supposed to make us comfortable. I hope the PC police can sleep tonight. #SNL #LarryDavid — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 5, 2017

Funniest thing about Larry David's SNL controversy is all the non-Jewish people on Twitter acting like they have the right to be offended. — Johnny 99 (@yanchagarbage) November 5, 2017

Seriously. If you thought Larry David's monologue was offensive. Your brain would explode at the first 5 seasons of #SNL — Selena (@hatrackstuffing) November 5, 2017