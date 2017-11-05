After attending a Hillsong Church service Friday evening, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were back there Saturday.

The Texas-born beauty, 25, wore a textured black skirt with black alligator skin ankle boots with heels, with her dark shoulder-length locks parted as she made her way into the daytime service, reports the Daily Mail.

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Bieber, 23, was snapped separately in an athletic ensemble of a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt over a V-neck white T-shirt with red Air Jordan athletic shorts and white Adidas lace-less sneakers. (Hillsong's pastor/Bieber confidante Carl Lentz, speaking with the AP earlier this week, said that he has no dress code for his religious institution, as "Jesus didn't put on any fronts" and "didn't try to be anything other than who he was.")

The duo was seen amid a new report claiming a few roadblocks stand in the way of a fully rekindled romance.

The Love Yourself singer is waiting on word from the Bad Liar beauty to tell him that their relationship is back on, understanding that he has to make amends with her family over his past bad behavior, sources told People on Saturday.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty

"He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together ... he knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better," the source told the magazine. "He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend.

"Justin still needs to win her family over and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person."

The duo were spotted in downtown Los Angeles on Friday at the Microsoft Theatre for an event with the Hillsong Church; then grabbed an intimate dinner at Morton's The Steakhouse, according to the publication, after riding bikes together earlier in the day.

The Canadian crooner "is doing great," and having spent time "all week with Selena is the dream week for him," the insider told the publication, days after they were spotted in Ventura, California, where Bieber was playing hockey at a local facility.

Bieber "is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn't really worked," according to the publication, as the Friends artist "is too excited to spend time with her."

Bieber remains confident he and Gomez will reconcile after her 10-month relationship with The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) recently ended. The source said, "He doesn't feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together."

A second insider told the magazine that "it wouldn't be surprising if they got back together" after a whirlwind year that has seen Selena undergo a kidney transplant, while Justin has had something of a spiritual awakening through his involvement with the church and close friendship to its charismatic leader, Lentz.

"They have so much to catch up on," the source said. "They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people."