Netflix customers have been warned to watch out for a cunning scam email designed to steal their personal information.

The email, which was spotted and flagged by the internet security company Mailguard today, is titled "Your suspension notification" and personalised with your name.

It claims your billing information has been invalidated and your Netflix membership is about to be cancelled, reports News.com.au.

But it isn't really from the streaming service - it's from scammers, who are trying to convince you to enter your credit card details.

"We were unable to validate your billing information for the next billing cycle of your subscription therefore we'll suspend your membership if we do not receive a response from you within 48 hours," the email reads.

"Obviously we'd love to have you back, simply click restart your membership to update your details and continue to enjoy all the best TV shows and movies without interruption."

If you click the link at the bottom of the email, it takes you to a convincing imitation of a Netflix login page.

Complete that step, and you're asked to enter information such as your full name, date of birth, address, and payment details.

"This website is completely bogus and is just a mechanism for the scammers to steal the victim's identity and credit card information," said Mailguard's Emmanuel Marshall.

"With the detailed data the fake website form asks for: address, credit card details, driver's license, mother's maiden name, etc., the scammers could potentially execute an identity theft and gain access to the victim's bank accounts, as well as their credit cards."

If you follow through and enter your details, you are shown a page saying "your membership has been reactivated," with a big green tick. Subtle.

Obviously the best thing to do in this case is ignore the fake email.

And if you're keen to avoid other scams in the future, here are five really good tips we got from Leonie Smith, the Cyber Safety Lady, a little while ago:

1. The number one security tip for Facebook is to hide that friend's list. As soon as you do, you're going to reduce your risk of being targeted scammers.

2. Look for the privacy and security settings on everything that you use, including apps and social media. Set them to a security level that you're happy with. Turn off location services (because, for example, if you have it on and send a Tweet while you are at home with an app like Tweetbot, it will allow other people to pinpoint your house on a map.)

3. Hide your birth date and your phone numbers and all of your personal data online, including your address. If you have to enter your birth date, put in a fake one. Personal data is extremely useful to scammers. Lock your physical mailbox.

4. Never click on a link in any email or SMS that has been sent to you. Go to your account the normal way that you would and resolve any issues that way. The only reason to click a link in an email is if you are verifying your email address.

5. Flooded with spam and scam emails? Google your email address and your phone number and see if they're written up online. If you're having a problem with them, you might want to take them off the internet altogether and consider using a contact form online.