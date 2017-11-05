Uma Thurman's response when asked about the wave of sexual misconduct allegations consuming Hollywood has caused a social media frenzy.

An Access Hollywood video from October 18 - which has suddenly gone viral today - shows Thurman being stopped by a reporter, who asks for her opinion on the situation. She answers with brutal honesty.

The video has been shared on Twitter and, at the time of writing, had already accumulated over 85,000 reactions and more than 30,000 retweets.

Speaking very carefully, Thurman seemed to agonise over every word.

"I don't have a tidy sound bite for you," she said. "Because, I have learned I am not a child, and I have learned that when I've spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself."

She finished: "So I've been waiting to feel less angry and when I am ready, I will say what I have to say."

Thurman didn't yell, swear, rant or even speak for very long, but the sheer emotion underpinning her words hung heavily in the air.

Her response has resonated with thousands of people on social media.

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations....wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017

One of the top comments on the post says: "God love her. She's been hurt quite badly, you can feel it in this clip, and Pulp Fiction was a Weinstein film. I support her as we all do".

Thurman did star in Pulp Fiction.

Uma Thurman in Quentin Tarantino's `Pulp Fiction` 1994. Photo / Getty Uma Thurman in Quentin Tarantino's `Pulp Fiction` 1994. Photo / Getty

"Damn straight super smart woman #UMA," said another Twitter user. "This gives me the chills," added one more.

In the midst of the sexual assault allegations pouring out of Hollywood, an online campaign called #metoo took over social media.

Alyssa Milano, who starred in Charmed alongside Rose McGowan, shared a screenshot of the campaign and asked people to reply with the words "me too".

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

The flood of responses from hundreds of thousands of individuals is a reflection of the severity of the situation and just how widespread it is.

X-Men's Anna Paquin, Debra Messing from Will & Grace and Glee's Laura Dreyfuss, were among just some of the actors who tweeted the words.