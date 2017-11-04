It appears Mila Kunis is following in her husband Ashton Kutcher's footsteps.

Appearing on Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show, Conan, Kunis revealed she has been playing an ingenious prank on US Vice President Mike Pence by donating to the women's reproductive healthcare provider Planned Parenthood in his name.

Pence, a social conservative and Donald Trump's right-hand man, is anti-abortion and has advocated defunding Planned Parenthood, reports News.com.au.

Kunis' husband, Kutcher, famously hosted the MTV hidden-camera prank show, Punk'd.

Speaking to O'Brian, Kunis said she set up a monthly donation to Planned Parenthood that sends Pence a letter thanking him for his donation every month.

"I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do," Kunis said.

"And so, as a reminder that there are women in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood."

"So this happens every month?" host Conan O'Brien asked, laughing.

"Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says 'an anonymous donation has been made in your name,'" Kunis responded.

And as hilarious and brilliant as that is, Kunis said it really is no laughing matter.

Pence cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate in March to move forward with an effort to overturn an Obama administration regulation that blocked states from defunding healthcare providers for political reasons.

The vote made it easier for each of America's states to strip funding to Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider.

"I don't look at it as a prank, I look at it just as, I strongly disagree [with him], and this is my little way of showing it," Kunis told O'Brien.

Some supporters of Trump and Pence have taken to social media, threatening to boycott Jim Bean - for whom Kunis is a spokeswoman - and saying they plan to donate to the National Rifle Association in her name.