A waitress in Ohio received the biggest tip of her life from Hollywood star Chrissy Teigen.

Mikayla Scott, 21, was working at an Outback Steakhouse in Centerville on October 27 when the model and a few others walked into the restaurant, the Dayton Daily News reported.

"She walked in with all her glam," Scott said. "I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong."

But Teigen, who reportedly ordered the Bloomin' Onion and a chicken sandwich, among other things, must've thought pretty highly of Scott's service because she left the waitress a $1,440 tip on a bill of $280, said news.com.au.

"People kept saying you are going to get a fat tip," Scott said. "I was like 'Oh my god, praise the Lord.'"

Teigen was in the area with her husband, John Legend, for a football game, Fox8 reported.

Legend is from Springfield and had returned to his hometown that night for the game between two local high schools.

Scott said she plans to share some of the money with her co-workers, while the rest will go towards her family's cars, which need fixing, the Daily News said.

"It was an awesome experience," Scott said.