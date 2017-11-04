Netflix has announced it will no longer be working with Kevin Spacey, including for the final season of House of Cards.

A GRIM demise appears to be in the works for Frank Underwood, after Netflix today confirmed it will no longer work with Kevin Spacey.

Variety reported earlier today that producers were considering killing off Kevin Spacey's character and have the show's sixth and final season focus on his villainous wife Claire, played by Robin Wright, said news.com.au.

Media Rights Capital (MRC), the production company behind the popular Netflix series, were concerned the recent sexual harassment allegations against the 58-year-old actor will make it difficult for the cast to continue working with him, the report said.

Advertisement

Variety added the producers are currently reviewing Spacey's contract to see if House of Cards can legally move forward without him.

Netflix later released a statement saying it would no longer work with the under siege actor.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," a Netflix spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show​. ​

"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

Production on the show was suspended Tuesday, which just two days after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him when he was 14-years-old.

Consequently, Spacey was dropped by his agency and publicist Thursday. Then on Friday, Scotland Yard open an investigation after a male actor claimed he was sexually assaulted by the fallen Hollywood star in London.

The allegations against Spacey continue to mount as eight crew members reportedly have come forward to detail allegations of sexual harassment and groping on the set of the streaming drama.

CNN reported on Thursday that eight people close to the production, which shoots just outside of Baltimore, Maryland, have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct from Spacey that made working on the set an alleged nightmare.

Kevin Spacey in House of Cards. Kevin Spacey in House of Cards.

Consequently, Spacey was dropped by his agency and publicist Thursday. Then on Friday, Scotland Yard open an investigation after a male actor claimed he was sexually assaulted by the fallen Hollywood star in London.

The allegations against Spacey continue to mount as eight crew members reportedly have come forward to detail allegations of sexual harassment and groping on the set of the streaming drama.

CNN reported on Thursday that eight people close to the production, which shoots just outside of Baltimore, Maryland, have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct from Spacey that made working on the set an alleged nightmare.