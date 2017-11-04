He was left red-faced after tripping on a piece of kiwi an overzealous fan had thrown onstage on Monday.

And just days later, Harry Styles suffered yet another embarrassing tumble as he put on an energetic performance of his latest song Kiwi to a 3,500 strong-crowd in Manchester according to DailyMail.

Clad in a trademark eye-catching suit, the 23-year-old singer collapsed to the floor while throwing himself around the stage during the Friday night gig.

Seen dancing energetically while fans cheered him on wildly, Harry bounced too far to stage-left and fell backwards suddenly.

Seemingly embarrassed, the solo star clutched his face in his palms before climbing back to his feet sheepishly.

Putting the mic back on to the stand, the fun loving singer was able to laugh at himself despite the blunder.

Ever the professional, Harry took the fall in his stride and finished his performance, leaving fans in awe of the former One Direction singer.

To his and the crowd's surprise, the culprit was revealed to be a kiwi fruit - which had been thrown onstage by a fan.

Harry Styles performs on October 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Harry Styles performs on October 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty

Taken aback by the bizarre object, Harry told the audience: 'You may have seen me fall earlier during this song... it appeared to be a kiwi.'

'That was the culprit, some green seedy mush,' he added, before joking: 'Oh look there's another! This could end up being a problem.'

Continuing with the playful scene, he then teased the crowds by asking: 'Did anyone else bring fruit? Shame on you!'

Aside from the joking however, Harry later thanked his fans for coming to support him at his second Hammersmith Apollo show, following the recent bombing at the Manchester Arena.

Ahead of his hit single Sign of The Times, he said: 'I would just like to say, it takes a lot of courage to come to shows these days.

His comments come as it was reported that ASDA had banned sales of kiwis to under 25s ahead of his Wednesday night gig at the 02 Apollo Manchester.

There were fears fans would throw the fruit on stage again in tribute to the singer's latest hit.