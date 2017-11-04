Channing Tatum has jumped on-board Jimmy Kimmel's "I told my kids I ate all their Halloween" segment by telling his own daughter Everly a fib.

Tatum, who was guest hosting the show, began by saying, "If I'm asking you to do this to your kids, I should probably do it to mine to."

The audience melts into "awhs".

Looking disappointed with himself Tatum tells them, "Wait til you see it."

While some of the videos parents have shared on YouTube of them tricking their children are quite funny, little Everly's reaction is really quite sad.

Tatum breaks the news to his four-year-old daughter who's sitting on the ground.

He confesses, "I'm sorry, but I ate all your candy".

Instead of getting angry with her dad, she lets out a sad little "Aw" and turns to crawl to her mum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, who's filming.

Everly buries her head in-between her mum's legs and begins sobbing.

Tatum is looking more than a little guilt ridden at this point but he continues, "I'm sorry, I just got so hungry."

Dewan asks her daughter, "Do have anything to say to daddy?"

Tatum interrupts, "I'm kidding, I didn't eat your candy."

He gets up and shows her the box of hidden treats.

Wiping her tears away on her cardigan, she walks away from her dad telling him, "That's not funny."

Tatum trying to make amends and says to her again, "Here you are. Here's all the candy."

Wrapped around her mum's legs she tells her dad, "That's not funny."

The video cuts back to Tatum on the show and he tells his daughter, "You're right. That really was not funny.

"I'm so sorry baby, I hope you can forgive me some day for that."

The "annual challenge" Kimmel puts to parents each year has them trick their children, by telling them they ate all their Halloween candy.

They film and share their reactions online in the hopes of it being shown on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Tatum's video has already accumulated millions of views and is trending on YouTube.