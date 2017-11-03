Ross Kemp left in disgust after interviewing a paedophile in prison who claimed children enjoy the sexual encounters.

The former EastEnders star went into prison for an ITV documentary titled Ross Kemp Behind Bars: Inside Barlinnie.

There, he sat down to talk to a paedophile who has been caught with child pornography three times.

The man told Kemp that he should be out of prison since he is "no harm to anyone".

"Do you not think these children in the pictures are forced to be photographed?" Kemp asks him.

"They seem to enjoy it," the man responds.

Kemp could not continue the interview and walked out, ordering the guards to let him out.

Speaking to the camera after the interview, Kemp talked about how "disturbed" the exchange had left him.

"These people will be out of prison very soon, and it's not right."