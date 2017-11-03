They have been together for 12 years and there was talk their tied the knot in 2007.

But according to UsWeekly, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet officially married several weeks ago at their home in Topanga, California, which is an hour drive from downtown Los Angeles says DailyMail.

The two obtained their marriage license at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office on October 2.

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.Photo / Getty Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.Photo / Getty

They met in 2005 and have two kids together: Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, age eight.

Advertisement

'Apparently they weren't officially married until a few weeks ago,' a source shared. 'They said they "made it official."'

The actor, 38, wore an 'unbuttoned white shirt and a lei. He styled his long locks into a man bun.'

Zoë Kravitz, Lisa's daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, attended the wedding.

Also present were Alicia Vikander and her new husband Michael Fassbender.

Rock climber Chris Sharma and several of Momoa's former costars also made the event.

'He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy. It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend,' said the source.

Momoa had a crush on Bonet when he saw her on The Cosby Show as a child.

Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Lisa Bonet attend the InStyle Awards at Getty Center on October 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Lisa Bonet attend the InStyle Awards at Getty Center on October 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

In 2014 he said: 'The first time [we met] I was like, "I want that one. I want her. I'm going to get her."

'I didn't tell her until after we had our two children. But I told her ... "I kind of stalked you. I was going to find you."'

Momoa can next be seen as Aquaman in Justice League, which opens in the US on November 17.