In the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault against actor Kevin Spacey, his publicist and talent agency will no longer represent him, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.

The high-powered talent agency CAA and publicist Staci Wolfe, owner of Polaris Public Relations, are ending their relationships with Spacey, according to sources.

It comes as Vulture reports claims from a 48-year-old artist who said he labelled Spacey "a paedophile", saying they had a relationship when he was 14 and Spacey was 24, reports News.com.au.

He told Vulture magazine that he first met Spacey in 1981 while attending a weekend acting class in Westchester County in New York.

Advertisement

Two years later he claims he bumped into Spacey in New York's Central Park. He was 14 at the time.

He said: "I called him on the phone the next day, and he told me how he was in love with me and wanted to see me."

The artist said they started a relationship soon after, but it ended when the actor tried to rape him.

He added: "I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me.

"I always have said, 'He tried to rape me'.

"I told him I didn't want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder.

"I don't know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart."

The alleged victim claimed: "He is a paedophile."

Spacey's lawyer told the magazine: "Mr Spacey absolutely denies the allegations."

Vulture said it was able to verify much of the man's account.