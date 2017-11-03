Jennifer Lawrence is a huge fan of the Kardashians so when she was asked to interview her idol, Kim Kardashian, she jumped at the chance.

The Oscar-winner didn't hold back as she asked Kardashian some curly questions as she filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show.

"What do you guys think about Blac Chyna?" Lawrence asked.

"I always said if someone was going to ask me, you know, Dream is going to see this one day, and so I think it's just super respectful to just not say anything about my niece's mum," Kardashian replied.

Advertisement

"Got it. Totally," Lawrence replied.

The tough questions weren't over yet.

"Is Khloe in on you being subtly rude to her?" she asked.

Kardashian seemed to be thrown off by the question and gave an awkward laugh, before replying, "Me and Khloe are vibing right now."

Kardashian said that Lawrence came to dinner at mum Kris Jenner's house two weeks ago.

A video was shown on the screen behind the two women, of J-Law and Kris Jenner doing the can-can after a few drinks.

Lawrence says she was so drunk she ended up naked in Kris Jenner's closet.

"She kept wanting Kanye to style her," Kardashian revealed.