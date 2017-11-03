Veteran Kiwi actor and director Ian Mune is the star of a new Christmas advert set to tug at the heart strings.

The TV ad sees Mune transform from a grumpy retiree into a neighbourhood Undercover Santa - gifting some of his neighbours gifts; including a fan and a coffee plunger.

The advert finishes with a young neighbouring ringing the character Mune plays door bell, and gifting him milk and cookies; something Kiwi kids are encouraged to leave out for Santa.

Mune is a much-loved New Zealand actor, director and screenwriter. In 1991 he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Years Honours list.

The soundtrack to the heart-warming advert was song by Tiny Ruins singer Hollie Fullbrook.

The ad is for the Farmers department store. Head of marketing, Dean Cook, says it was designed to "reinforce the role the company plays in New Zealanders' lives".