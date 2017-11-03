James Corden boasted about sleeping with women in a revealing interview released amid the backlash he received for making jokes about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The 39-year-old late night chat show host was an open-book in a recently published '20 Questions' interview with the November/December 2017 Playboy magazine, where he was asked about his sex life during his stint on Broadway in 2006, the Daily Mail reported.

He starred in The History Boys alongside Dominic Cooper and said the two would go out together in Hells Kitchen aka The Theater District in the Big Apple for their five month stint there.

When asked about his sex life during his Broadway stint, Corden explained to the publication in an interview given prior to the Weinstein controversy: "There's a high density of (a) dancers and (b) gay men.

"So if you're young, straight, English and in the hottest play in New York City, you're gonna get laid. That's it!

"I'd basically pick up the women Dominic didn't want, but I was more than happy with that."

The play ran from April to October 2006 at the Broadhurst Theatre. It was met with much critical acclaim and even took home six Tony Awards that year including Best Play.

It was his good friend from the play, Dominic, who even introduced Corden to his now wife Julia Carey.

James married Julia just six years after starring in The History Boys in September 2015.

The two have two children together: six-year-old son Max and three-year-old daughter Carey and are expecting a third child at the end of the year. Cooper happens to be the godfather to Corden's eldest Max.

His latest interview comes during a difficult month for the English comedian, who averted a near-career crisis that struck weeks back stemming from his hosting gig at amfAR's Los Angeles Gala October 13.

Corden came under fire after cracking a stream of off-coloured jokes at the gala about producer Harvey Weinstein, who's been accused of sexual harassment, abuse and rape by more than 60 women as of Tuesday.

Weinstein's rep has said repeatedly that "any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by" the producer.

In his monologue at the glitzy event, Corden joked, "It's so beautiful [tonight], Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage," to mild boos from the well-heeled audience.

An undaunted Corden cracked, "If you don't like that joke, you should probably leave now," before rattling off a few more jokes on the uncomfortable topic.

The backlash was quick, as a number of prominent names linked to the widespread scandal ripped the comic for his humorous take on the serious matter.

Two women who have accused Weinstein of rape - actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento - were quick to condemn Corden with sharp jabs, as McGowan called Corden a "MOTHERF***ING PIGLET" and "a close friend of HW's"; while Argento wrote, "Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him".

Argento's boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, also razzed the CBS host, writing, "Mr. Corden is free to tell whatever jokes he likes. As he should be. I'm free to suggest he's a porcine, pandering tool."

A chastened Corden didn't wait long to apologize for the badly-received jokes, as he took to Twitter two days later to make amends.

"To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter," he wrote October 15. "I was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."