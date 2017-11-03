A second woman has come forward to accuse actor Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct on the same day that Stephen Colbert's Late Show dropped him from its broadcast.

Actress Cassidy Freeman said Piven engaged in 'predatory behavior', she wrote in a post on her Instagram account, the Daily Mail reports.

"I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young," wrote Freeman, who is best known for her roles on the long running action drama Smallville and the A&E Western crime series Longmire.

Freeman's Instagram post included an attached image of an online news article with Piven's photograph above a headline which reads: "Jeremy Piven 'Unequivocally' Denies Groping Accusations: 'It Did Not Happen.'"

Those groping allegations were first made by Ariane Bellamar, a former Playboy Playmate and reality television star who has accused Piven of sexually assaulting her on two separate occasions.

A rep for Piven issued a stern denial on behalf of the Entourage star late Tuesday in response to Bellamar's allegations.

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me," Piven said in a statement.

"It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

Freeman came to Bellamar's defense on Wednesday, writing: "You will deny this because, sadly, she's deniable. The backlash this woman received was horrendous.

"And whether or not her accusations are true, the truth is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. That I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can't remember," Freeman wrote.

Freeman continued: "Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again."