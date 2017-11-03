Authorities in Los Angeles and New York said Thursday they had opened new investigations into Harvey Weinstein, the latest in a series of criminal probes into conduct by the disgraced film mogul which has sparked a sexual harassment scandal roiling Hollywood and other industries.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said a senior prosecutor has been assigned to investigate allegations by "Boardwalk Empire" actress Paz de la Huerta, who told CBS News that Weinstein raped her twice in her apartment in 2010. Spokeswoman Joan Vollero said New York police were also involved, but further details could not be provided.

De la Huerta spoke to CBS News by phone and said the first rape occurred in October 2010 after Weinstein gave her a ride home from a party, insisted on having a drink in her apartment and forced himself on her. She said the second rape occurred in December 2010 after Weinstein came to her apartment; she had been drinking and was not in a condition to give consent, CBS reported the actress said.

Los Angeles police are investigating allegations about Weinstein that occurred in 2015, but spokesman Josh Rubenstein said he could not provide any additional details. The department is also investigating a report by an Italian actress and model who said she was raped by Weinstein in 2013.

Advertisement

Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister reiterated a statement that Weinstein, 65, denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Authorities in Beverly Hills and London are also investigating Weinstein for possible criminal cases.

The investigations came four weeks after The New York Times published an expose of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, leading to his firing from the company he co-founded and his expulsion from the producers guild and the organization that bestows the Academy Awards.

While the outcome of criminal investigations into allegations against Weinstein remains unclear, the producer may have to give sworn testimony in a lawsuit he filed against his former company.

Attorneys for The Weinstein Co. told a Delaware judge on Thursday that they want to take sworn testimony from the producer, who is suing to gain access to his personnel file and emails.

Weinstein's seeking the records to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases, and to help the company respond to a civil rights investigation by New York's attorney general.

The judge said Weinstein could be deposed, even though his attorney said a deposition would be "tricky" and "fraught with problems," given the ongoing criminal investigations. The attorney said Weinstein's ability to testify would be limited without waiving his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.