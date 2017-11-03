Save the best for last. It's Music 101, a basic rule that every artist follows when it comes to live performances.

Not if you're Drake. If you're Drake, one of the world's most-streamed artists, these days you play by a different set of rules.

The Canadian rapper did exactly that at last night's Spark Arena show, his second New Zealand visit that crammed more antics into the first 10 minutes than most artists fit into an entire concert.

Sound extreme? It was. Before he'd even arrived on stage, pianos and smoke created a biblical vibe, a feeling exaggerated by fans chanting the star's name and holding cellphones aloft to resemble candles wafting in church.

Advertisement

The second coming continued as Drake lifted through the stage to scenes that can only be described as mass hysteria, quickly ripping through the bass stabs of Free Smoke, the horn chants of Trophies, and his chest-beating anthem Started From the Bottom.

They're among his best songs, and he played them first. That's not all: they were punctuated by plenty of pyro, with lasers scanning the crowd as fireworks exploded across the stage in a nicely timed Guy Fawkes display.

For most artists, that's the climax of the show. For Drake, it's just the start.

Impressive? Let's just say Drake's tour earnings are evident throughout this Boy Meets World tour stop, one which has nabbed Aubrey Drake Graham the second-highest earning hip-hop tour honour this year, according to Forbes.

It's a show that has a giant platform winding across Spark's main arena floor lit up by screens, smoke and pyro, hundreds of shapeshifting orbs hanging above him that move in waves and change colours to create different moods, and, for the two-hour show's final third, a giant inflatable ball lit up to look like the sun AND the moon.

It was a dominant display on the musical front too. At one point, Drake played an eight-song medley that played mere snippets of hits like Worst Behaviour and Blessings. At another, he played Gucci Mane's Both, the flute loops of Portland, and Jumpman one after the other, like a jukebox machine stuck on 'Bangers'.

His show had so much going for it: An amazing beginning, a state-of-the-art stage and lighting show, energy to burn, a fiery crowd, and the raw rap power of Know Yourself and Legend playing up against his pioneering Caribbean-pop hits Hotline Bling and Controlla.

But Drake, bless him, couldn't help but indulge. He's Drake. He can't help himself. So there were a few cheesy bits. Like the "I see you" segment where he singled out about half of Spark's sold out crowd. Or working Jennifer Lopez' If You Had My Love chorus into a painfully chopped and screwed version of Passionfruit.

As good as Hotline Bling is, he couldn't help but open it with a goofy cellphone skit.

And Drake never quite managed to top that thrilling opening. But he didn't need to. From that point on, this was one 6 God who was preaching to the converted.

* Drake performs in the same venue on Saturday night.

Drake: Boy Meets World Tour

When: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: Friday, November 3