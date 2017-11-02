Neil Finn and his son Liam have formed a band, are recording an album together and they're heading out on tour.

But they can't quite decide on a band name.

The pair confirmed they're forming a band to play 18 small town shows together in January for a tour called 'Neil and Liam Finn present Where's My Room'.

But Liam, 34, told last night's episode of The Project they wanted to give their new supergroup a proper name.

"I'd like it to have a band name," he said. "It feels larger than life than just being being two dudes."

Liam will return home from his current base in Los Angeles for the tour with the Crowded House front man, which kicks off in Piha's Barnett Hall on January 3 and ends in the Milton Coronation Hall on January 27.

Their all-star band also includes Neil's wife Sharon and son Elroy, as well as Connan Mockasin, Molly Lewis, John Carroll Kirby, Jimmy Metherell and Eliza-Jane Barnes.

Liam, who has released three solo albums and two with Kiwi rock band Betchadupa, told The Project the idea for the tour came from the pair's regular jam sessions.

"I grew up playing in dad's band on and off for years. (We) always played his songs. Slowly but surely my songs started creeping into the mix," he said.

"We thought, 'Wouldn't it be cool to have some of our own songs to get up and perform?' It sort of seemed like the right time ... we got excited."

The pair say they've spent the last two years tinkering away at an album, and plan to release it next year.

"It's going to be unlike anything we've ever done before," said Liam. "And really something quite magical."

* For ticket dates, visit www.neilandliamfinn.com.