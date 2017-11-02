Kevin Spacey is seeking "evaluation and treatment" in light of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actor - who has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment stretching back decades - said the star was taking time out.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time," his representative said in a statement to Variety.

It comes after American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana came forward with his account of how the actor allegedly groped him in a Los Angeles pub. Montana said he was left with PTSD after the incident, claiming Spacey "forcefully" grabbed his crotch.

Another man, who wanted to remain anonymous, came forward to allege that at the age of 16 he woke up to find Spacey on top of him in the 1980s. the man, who was an aspiring actor at the time, alleged that a "brotherly" Spacey invited him to New York to stay aty his apartment.

Reflecting on his experience in an interview with the BBC, the man said: "It seems he was grooming me. For me, I never let on that that's what I was interested in. I never discussed it, nor did I want it.

Incidents are also alleged to have taken place in Britain while Spacey was the artistic director at the Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who acted in several plays at the theatre, claims Spacey "routinely preyed" on young male actors.

"It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He said he fended off two "unpleasant" advances from Spacey that "bordered on harassment," but that others were afraid to do so.

The uproar surrounding Spacey began earlier this week when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him in the 1980s when he was just 14 and Spacey was 26.

The actor apologised in a widely criticised statement in which he said he was "beyond horrified" by Rapp's account, adding that he did not recall the incident.

Spacey also took the opportunity to confirm that he was now living as a gay man.

"I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour," he said in the statement.