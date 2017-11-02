One thousand, two hundred and eighty-eight people were at the ASB Theatre for the opening night of MAGICIANS.

It isn't often that the number of attendees is worth noting, however, when it is a sum that is deduced from what appears to be three random sets of numbers from three random audience members - it becomes memorable.

But winning the audience with a spectacular opening is just the beginning.

Colin Cloud is both the evening's MC as well a former forensic investigator and the combination is flawless. Imagine a fashion-conscious Sherlock Holmes with a witty sense of humour and voila - you have a detective who reveals intimate details just by observing barely perceptible gestures and movements.

But Cloud isn't alone. Four other acts make up the two-hour show and feature some of the best artists in the field. Shin Lim, world champion of close-up card magic, is a dramatic showman whose sleight of hand is truly phenomenal.

Comedy duo Charlie Frye and his wife Sherry will have you in stitches with their performance harking back to the charms of the 19th century with clowning, juggling, baggy pants and bowling balls; and Hector Mancha offers a perfect balance of quirkiness and speed that defies your optic nerves.

Mancha's exquisitely timed pickpocketing, manipulation and improvisation are also a wonderful contrast to the performance of parlour magician Rob Zabrecky, a caustic-tongued character whose idiosyncrasies create a delightfully dark and classy act.

It's largely a boys club on stage (which hopefully will change next time such shows are put together) but in a world riddled with technology it's a welcome relief to experience a production that relies so much on the power of old-fashioned enchantment.

Produced by Wellington-based magician Nopera Whitley and directed by the Conch's artistic director, Nina Nawalowalo, the performance leans towards a theatrical event but upholds the traditional pace of the variety shows.

For the most part it is a laudable effort and juxtaposing an array of talents, along with excellent music and lighting, it's hard not to be impressed.

What: MAGICIANS

Where: ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland

When: Until Saturday, Nov 4 2017