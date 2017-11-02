They were one of the biggest bands of the nineties and delighted fans when they announced they were making a comeback.

But Steps' performance on Wednesday's episode of This Morning didn't go down well with viewers, who dubbed the act 'cringy' for their dance moves, the Daily Mail reports.



The band, consisting of Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, Ian 'H' Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans, was famed for its signature moves two decades ago, but viewers were quick to point out that they hadn't been updated.

After watching the group perform their new single, Dancing With A Broken Heart, viewers tweeted: "I've seen more dancing at a funeral"; "Watching Steps on This Morning is like watching a middle aged parent trying to be cool in the car when they give you a lift out" and "Steps on This Morning look worse than ever. Cringy as hell!"

Jesus Christ they should have stayed at home and left the singing alone @thismorning #Steps😂 — joshua davies (@0JoshDavies0) November 1, 2017

@thismorning seriously this is embarrassing watching #steps lol didn’t that dancing go out in the ark 😆😆😆😆👊🏻 — jade powell (@jade_1978) November 1, 2017

Some fans were delighted by the performance, however and remarked they were excited for the tour even more so after seeing it.

@_ClaireRichards just caught up with @thismorning ! Great performance as always, looking fabulous aswell! Can’t wait for the tour! #steps — AD Hall (@hall77_adie) November 1, 2017

The Tragedy singers are no stranger to the ITV daytime show, and in another appearance on This Morning earlier in this year, the group discussed their trademark moves.

Lee admitted: "Don't ask me to remember the routines. I'm too old! We worked hard on our routines. We have to keep our fitness up."

Talking about their shifting priories over the years, Lisa added insight: "We have businesses and babies - but we came back because we love it. We feel lucky that fans want us to do it after twenty years!"

Steps split in 2001 after achieving fourteen consecutive top 5 singles, sold over 20 million records and reached Number One with three albums and three singles.

They are BRIT award winning and hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out nights at Wembley.

After a brief reunion in 2011, they embarked on a sell-out 12 date arena tour and the releasing their fourth album, before going on hiatus.