Russell Crowe has blown up on social media over what he's calling Australia's "shame" and a national "disgrace", offering a radical solution.

The actor tweeted: "Manus. A Nations shame. Lives held in limbo . Lives lived in fear & despair . It's f***ing disgraceful."

When a Twitter user challenged him, he replied, "Maybe you could put them up somewhere if you're so ashamed?", the actor said he was willing to do so.

"I've thought about this," he replied.

"I believe I could house and find jobs for 6. I'm sure there'd be other Australians who would do the same."

The Gladiator star's comments come as food, water, medicine and power supplies have been cut off at Manus Island detention centre. After 24 hours without anything to eat, the remaining 606 detainees are starving. There is no sewage system and the toilets are overflowing.

All they have is rainwater they have collected in bins, with some said to be adding salt and sugar to preserve it and others digging holes to find something to drink.

They stare anxiously at the skies, waiting for rain.

These people are surrounded by enemies, having allegedly been brutally attacked by the navy and robbed and stabbed by locals.

Yet these final hold-outs are refusing to leave the detention centre and move to new accommodation, convinced their fate outside those walls will be far worse.

Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani, who has been detained on Manus for four years, said last night that tensions were reaching breaking point. Speaking via mobile phone after taking turns on a solar panel to charge it, he told news.com.au that those around him were terrified and battling with the extreme conditions.

"The condition is getting worse because the starvation put pressure on people, people's body is getting weak," said Boochani. "People need urgent medical treatment, they have been sick for long time.

"One of the refugees harmed himself with a razor; physically he is okay, but mentally he is unwell."