David Walliams has been branded "racist' after dressing as Kim Jong-un for Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween bash on Tuesday night.

The comedian, 46, bore a striking resemblance to the leader as he donned a black suit, complete with red lapel pins portraying previous rulers Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il while he appeared to sport prosthetics on his eyes and changed his skin tone, the Daily Mail reports.

After sharing an image on Instagram, users soon swarmed the site to pen comments in which they lashed out at him for "yellowfacing" and "cultural appropriation, yet others were tickled by the controversial ensemble.

Happy Halloween from Kim Jong-un. pic.twitter.com/fGbpo5EgmF — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) October 31, 2017

Walliams had clearly gone the extra mile for his costume, with his hair dyed and slicked back while he appeared to have pushed back his hairline, while his eyes were transformed with what appeared to be prosthetics applied below his brow.

The Little Britain star looked over the moon despite his controversial costume choice as he strutted into the venue with fans clamouring around him, shortly before the storm hit social media surrounding the ensemble.

some of his 608,000 followers soon swarmed the comments section with both praise and critique of the outfit.

Users wrote: "Could have just kept the hair. No need for the prosthetics on your eyelids... You could have done without yellowfacing...

"You're gonna be the f***ing cause to ww3... Could have just kept the hair. No need for the prosthetics on your eyelids... When @kimkardashian does it its cultural appropriation, when d Walliams does it its funny.

"It is funny, and I love d Walliams. Just feel like it's a backwards world... Disgusting... Inappropriate... Not gonna lie, I've got a bit of a problem with yellow face for Halloween. Would you black up as well in the spirit of 'oh it's just a bit of fun for Halloween?' If not, this is also not ok.

"Regardless of how deserving Kim Jong un is of parody... However I am also mad that quit many of you think Kim Jung eun is kinda joke for using this... Yellowfacing. Not cool. Even on Halloween...

"Well you may say, it is just a costume. But He is dictator and killed so many people in Korea and trying to start a war. Koreans are aware that not to spend him as a comedy or something. Do you do a Hitler for a funny joke for Halloween?

"No. Once, I mean so many people's tragedy cannot be the joke. I am sorry ruining your feeling. However I still don't get this costume."

Thank you for being the perfect host @wossy pic.twitter.com/fZmbHu9pX3 — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) October 31, 2017

Others however threw their support behind the outfit as they penned: "Wooow! Best costume I've seen so far... hold on... it is a costume, right?... You win Halloween 2017... WowwHappy Halloween you look like him...

"Nailed it! This wins the internet!... Suits you sir suits you lol... That is brilliant, good way to take the pee out of a mind twisted ruler... you're hilarious David... Bloody hell that's brilliant. So funny... We'll probably be assassinated for saying it but... brilliant!...

"Best. Costume. Ever... wearing small eyes? his eyes have always been like that. he dresses like kim jong un, so? i do not see it as a racist action. if someone dresses like the Muhammad Ali, and he's african american, does that mean he's a racist?"

Walliams and Matt Lucas' sketch show Little Britain previously came under fire for the character Ting Tong - a Thai bride ordered from a magazine.

Kim Jong-un took over the leadership of North Korea upon the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011. He is known for his strict regime and ruthless personality.