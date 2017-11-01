Lil Uzi Vert is coming to New Zealand for one show this summer, marking his first time ever in our country.

Lil Uzi has been dubbed the 'King of the kids' by New Zealand's own Zane Lowe on Beats 1, and has nabbed a host of awards in recent months including an MTV Video Music Award for his hit single, 'XO Tour Llife3'.





Lil Uzi's only been on the rise since about 2015 when he started out at only 20 years old. Collaborations with Carnage, Asap Ferg, Rich the Kid and Migos have escalated his rise, as did a stint with Wiz Khalifa and Fall Out Boy on their Boys of Zummer Tour.

After that, his mixtape Luv Is Rage saw him shoot to stardom and now he's released his 16-track debut album Luv Is Rage 2 which saw him collaborate with artists like Pharrell and The Weeknd and has clocked more than 1 billion streams worldwide.

And after all that, he's officially on his way to New Zealand where he'll play Auckland's Logan Campbell Centre on February 20.

Tickets are on sale from noon, November 9 and a Frontier Members pre-sale kicks off at 1pm, November 6.

See frontiertouring.com for details.