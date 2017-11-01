Species actress Natasha Henstridge is among six women who have accused Hollywood producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct.

Ratner, the executive producer of TV's Prison Break, has until recently been business partners and close friends with James Packer, with whom he formed the production company RatPac.

Henstridge told the LA Times that Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was 19.

Ratner was a music video director in his early 20s at the time and Henstridge says that she fell asleep watching TV. When she woke up she says she was alone in his apartment with him and he allegedly blocked the door as she tried to leave.

"He strongarmed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me," she told the Times. "At some point, I gave in and he did his thing."

The Newsroom actress Olivia Munn alleges that Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she was visiting the 2004 set of his film, After the Sunset.

Munn has previously detailed the encounter in her 2010 book Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek.

"He walked out ... with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other," Munn said. "And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated."

Munn told The Times that she saw Ratner again in 2010 and he allegedly told her he ejaculated to her image on magazine covers.

"I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner," Munn said. "It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit. You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."

Ratner has denied both Henstridge and Munn's allegations through his lawyer, Martin Singer.

"I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment," Singer said in a 10-page letter to The Times. "Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."

Actress Jaime Ray Newman said she met Ratner on an Air Canada flight in 2005, in which he sat next to her and began describing the sex acts he wanted to perform on her.

"He was graphically describing giving me oral sex and how he was addicted to it," she said.

Actress Katharine Towne, who has starred in films like What Lies Beneath, and was married to Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam for three years, said Ratner cracked on to her at a 2005 party in a movie star's home.

She alleges that Ratner followed her into a bathroom and closed the door.

"He started to come on to me in a way that was so extreme," she said.

Actress Eri Sasaki, who was an extra in Ratner's Rush Hour 2, said he ran his index finger down her bare stomach and asked her to go to the bathroom with him.

Sasaki denied Ratner's request, to which the director allegedly said, "Do you want to be famous?"

She alleges the next day he offered her some lines in the movie if she accepted.

Actress Jorina King was also an extra on Rush Hour 2 and said Ratner asked to see her in his trailer where he allegedly asked to see her breasts.

She says she hid in the bathroom.

I figured if I could stay out of his eyesight, if I could stay away from him, he will forget about me and he will choose someone else, and that is exactly what happened," King said.

Ratner is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to be accused of sexual misconduct following scandals involving Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and Kevin Spacey.

James Packer recently sold his share in RatPac, the production company he launched with Ratner in 2012, financing films like The Revenant and Birdman.

Mr Packer told The Australian that he and Ratner, who introduced him to ex-fiancee Mariah Carey, were still on good terms despite him losing money on the venture.

"Brett is a force of nature. Our relationship is OK. Let's just say I did more for Brett than he did for me. But it was amicable with Brett in the end," he said.

Last week Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot dropped out of an awards celebration honouring Ratner.

It is not clear whether Gadot's last-minute cancellation was really due to scheduling conflicts or if she knew what was about to drop.

She posted recently on Instagram saying "Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change."