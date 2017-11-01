Max Key's response to whether he will release a "diss track" to Eminem has landed.

The son of former Prime Minister John Key has posted to YouTube a "reaction" video to The Spinoff's parody track and addressed the hype around his own supposed "diss track".

Last week Key, a some-time DJ, said he would seek musical vengeance after the National Party was found guilty of breaching copyright of rap star Eminem.

He said on Facebook if his post got 10,000 'likes' he would produce original music to "avenge" the National Party's loss after it used hit track Lose Yourself for a 2014 election ad.

The original post reached that target and now people are waiting to see if Key lives up to his promise.

In the mean time, The Spinoff made a parody video, which has had 70,000 views on YouTube.

Key said in his reaction video he never imagined his Facebook status would reach 10,000 likes.

"I've done some dumb s*** in the past and this is probably number one.

"I'm not sitting here claiming to have more talent than [Eminem] and I have the utmost respect for the guy," he said.

Key wanted to make it clear that parody video wasn't made by him and promised that if he did release a track it would be "everywhere".

He finished the video with a teaser, not confirming or denying whether he would follow through with the promise to release a diss track.

The National Party was ordered to pay $600,000 in damages plus interest from June 2014. The political party has lodged a claim against the suppliers and licensors of the controversial track.