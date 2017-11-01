Actor Jeremy Piven is adamantly denying claims made by a former Playboy Playmate who says she he sexually assaulted her on two occasions.

"Hey @jeremy piven! 'Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? 'Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking??" wrote Ariane Bellamar on Twitter.

She later added: "Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the a**, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a 'beautiful couple' we made?"

That was followed by Bellamar's claim that this happened multiple times, as she wrote: "Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set."

A rep for Piven issued a stern denial on behalf of the Entourage star late Tuesday in response to Bellamar's allegations, the Daily Mail reports.

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me," Piven said in a statement.

"It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

Bellamar, who starred on the short-lived reality series Beverly Hills Nannies, later alleged that Piven had sent her inappropriate text messages and that Sprint was helping her locate the exchanges.

"And, don't try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on [camera] together, & I'm sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts," wrote Bellimar.

She then tweeted: "Sprint seems to be willing to help me find those explicit text mails you sent to me, @jeremypiven. Enough is ENOUGH with this 'ish."

A spokesman for HBO told DailyMail.com: "Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar's allegations concerning Jeremy Piven.

"Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously."

Piven has previously drawn fire for his physical overtures, most notably from actress Debra Messing.

The actress was asked on a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live who her least favorite person to appear on Will & Grace was, and she did not have to think long.

"You know who at the time I wasn't a fan of? Jeremy Piven," she said without even stopping to consider.

"You know why? You know I had to kiss a lot of boys on that show, right? We we're rehearsing, and the very first day of rehearsal he shoved his tongue all the way down to my heart."

She added: "I was just like 'wow!' And he goes 'Yeah... yeah. Yep, that's it, I'm in. I'm in.'"

Messing then said that despite telling the actor to take it easy, he did the same thing every take.

"I was just like 'this is comedy - we don't really go that deep'. And every time he went for it," she said.

"He didn't ask, I didn't give him any sort of [signal]. It was just like 'I'm here, I get to do this... I'm gonna do it.'"



Bellamar found herself in the news earlier this year when she came under fire for calling political analyst Van Jones a "house n*****."

The married mother of two was previously a victim of assault back in 2014 when Entropic CEO Patrick Henry was found guilty of beating her up at the Sundance Film Festival.