A second man has accused Kevin Spacey of sexually harassing him.

Tony Montana, a filmmaker, alleges that the House of Cards star was intoxicated when he "groped" his groin at a Los Angeles bar in 2003.

Speaking to the online website Radar, Montana, who was in his 30s at the time, makes a number of unsubstantiated allegations about the star, claiming: "I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me. He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch.

"I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it. I paid for my drink and got away from him."

Advertisement

He claims Spacey then followed him into the lavatories, adding: "One of his friends was in line and I said, 'It's time to take your boy home.' They all ended up leaving."

Spacey was not available for comment on the allegations, which emerged as the Old Vic theatre that Spacey ran for more than a decade urged anyone who may have a complaint of sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour to contact them.

The appeal was made less than 24 hours after the theatre issued an initial statement saying that no one had come forward to say they had been sexually harassed by the actor.

The Old Vic announced that it had appointed "special advisers" to handle confidential calls from anyone who wishes to raise concerns about their treatment while employed or connected to the theatre.

A theatre spokeswoman said they were "deeply dismayed" over historical harassment allegations made against Spacey, its former artistic director.