While Halloween itself feels like it's been going for approximately six months now, in truth it's all been a dress rehearsal for the main event: Heidi Klum's costume.

The German-born model and Project Runway host, 44, has earned her place as one of the best Halloween partygoers in the world, throwing time, energy and no small amount of money into creating more and more lavish efforts, news.com.au reports.

This year was no different - Klum arrived at her annual Halloween party with an elaborate dance routine, dressed as Michael Jackson from the iconic Thriller video:

Before she unveiled this year's costume, Klum told Entertainment Weekly she was "going to be scary."

"I'm going to wear a lot of prosthetics. I don't like to do just easy costumes obviously. But some people were like, 'Heidi didn't really do anything [last year],' so I'm going to do a lot this time,," she said.

She shared several behind-the-scenes videos over the course of the day, showing just how much work it took to transform herself into a werewolf pop icon:

Klum's 2016 costume, in which she surrounded herself by an army of glam lookalikes, was poorly received by some fans, used to the supermodel completely disguising herself in outlandish costumes.

Take a look at some of Klum's Halloween greatest hits over the years:

