The Bachelor NZ's Zac Franich and Viarni Bright have announced they have ended their relationship.

The couple has called it quits after six months together.

They posted about their breakup on their respective social media pages on Wednesday evening.

Franich says the pair remain friends and the decision was not made lightly.

"I've learnt a lot from her and have had so many good times, for which I'll always be grateful," he posted.

Bright also posted a message about the split on her Instagram account, saying the couple shared the news with "heavy hearts" but she'd go through it all over again "without changing a thing".

Franich chose Bright in the season 3 finale of The Bachelor NZ back in May.

The couple never kept their struggles secret, having previously admitted seeking counselling to deal with life after the reality TV show and the fame that came with it.