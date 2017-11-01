Harry Styles treated his fans to pizza and hot chocolate after hundreds camped overnight before his sold out London shows.

The 23-year-old singer's staff delivered the warm treats to teenage girls huddled up in duvets under Hammersmith Flyover in west London.

A few dedicated fans with tickets for the first UK shows of his solo world tour camped for days outside Hammersmith Apollo to ensure they got a good spot once inside the venue.

"Just walked past Hammersmith flyover. There are hundreds of girls camping underneath for Harry Styles. I love him, but wow," tweeted one passer-by.

Advertisement

"16 hours ago I woke up to go wait in line to see @Harry_Styles!! Now I'm only an hour away," read another tweet.

Harry Styles sent us pizza pic.twitter.com/URlFWCbTTA — ellie MET TAYLOR (@1989Stylesx) October 29, 2017

Student Ariadna Esbo, 19, flew in from Spain to see the One Direction star on the European leg of the tour, which kicked off in Paris last week.

"We have been here since Wednesday and we have been really cold," she told Mail Online.



"You really feel it at about 7am, but we have three layers, three pairs of socks on and we are keeping warm in our duvets.

I love him, Harry going by example and treating people with kindness 💗

He bought fans pizza & hot chocolate 🍕☕️#HarryStylesLiveOnTourLondon pic.twitter.com/wABN0TUaDB — εrica Harry 5+138💕 (@hugrainbowtroye) October 29, 2017

"My mum knows we are coming to the concert, but she thinks we are spending out other days at tourist attractions, not sleeping out here."

The star's fans appreciated his hot chocolate and pizza gesture, with one tweeting: "So Harry's staff just came with pizzas and hot chocolate for us ... everyone is so kind and unreal."

"I love him, Harry going by example and treating people with kindness. He bought fans pizza & hot chocolate," wrote another.